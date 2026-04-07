Bez Mbeng News: Starting versus Pelicans

Mbeng will start in Tuesday's game against New Orleans.

Mbeng didn't play in Sunday's 146-111 loss to Oklahoma City. However, not only will he play Tuesday, he will re-enter the starting lineup for the first time since the 133-110 loss to the Wizards on March 25. In three starts this season, the 23-year-old has averaged 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.3 blocks and 1.3 steals across 40.0 minutes.