Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Coulibaly (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Coulibaly was also listed as questionable with a heel issue leading up to Saturday's matchup, so this designation isn't much of a surprise. The Wizards should have more information on his status for Sunday closer to tipoff.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
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