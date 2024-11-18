Fantasy Basketball
Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Chance to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Coulibaly is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks due to a head injury.

Coulibaly left Sunday's loss to the Pistons early after taking an elbow to the mouth, so it's not surprising to see him on the injury report for Monday. However, the second-year wing appears to have avoided a concussion and will have a chance to suit up Monday. If Coulibaly doesn't play, Corey Kispert, Kyshawn George and Malcolm Brogdon would be candidates for increased roles.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
