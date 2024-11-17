Fantasy Basketball
Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Goes back to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Coulibaly (knee) went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Pistons, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Coulibaly appears to be dealing with a knee injury as he was spotted with tape on his right knee while heading into the locker room, per Bijan Todd of Monumental Sports Network. Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George are candidates to see more minutes for the rest of Sunday's game if Coulibaly doesn't return.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
