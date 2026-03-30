Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Coulibaly (heel) is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers.

A questionable tag for the second leg of this back-to-back set has been a common theme for Coulibaly this season. If he's held out for maintenance, the Wizards may lean more on Will Riley.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
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