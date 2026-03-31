Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 3:31pm

Coulibaly (heel) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.

Coulibaly is in danger of missing a second consecutive game with a lingering heel injury. If the swingman cannot play Wednesday, more playing time would be available to Justin Champagnie, Leaky Black and Jamir Watkins.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
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