Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Coulibaly (heel) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.
Coulibaly is in danger of missing a second consecutive game with a lingering heel injury. If the swingman cannot play Wednesday, more playing time would be available to Justin Champagnie, Leaky Black and Jamir Watkins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bilal Coulibaly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bilal Coulibaly See More