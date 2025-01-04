Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Listed as questionable
Coulibaly (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Coulibaly was unable to play Friday against the Pelicans after leaving Wednesday's game versus the Bulls in the first quarter. He's day-to-day, however, and the Wizards may see how he feels Sunday morning before a decision is made on his status. Jordan Poole (hip) is also questionable Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now