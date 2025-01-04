Fantasy Basketball
Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Coulibaly (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Coulibaly was unable to play Friday against the Pelicans after leaving Wednesday's game versus the Bulls in the first quarter. He's day-to-day, however, and the Wizards may see how he feels Sunday morning before a decision is made on his status. Jordan Poole (hip) is also questionable Sunday.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
