Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Listed out against Bulls
Coulibaly (heel) is out for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Coulibaly will miss the front end of this back-to-back set, but he'll have a chance to return Friday against the Heat. With Couliably out, Jamir Watkins, Will Riley and Anthony Gill could see more run for the Wizards.
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