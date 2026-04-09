Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Listed out against Bulls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Coulibaly (heel) is out for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Coulibaly will miss the front end of this back-to-back set, but he'll have a chance to return Friday against the Heat. With Couliably out, Jamir Watkins, Will Riley and Anthony Gill could see more run for the Wizards.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
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