Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Out Tuesday with bruised hip

Coulibaly will not play Tuesday against the Pistons with a right hip contusion.

Coulibaly left Monday's 119-104 loss to the Raptors after a scary fall during a dunk attempt in the first quarter. He appeared to hurt his back on the play in question, but the team ruled him out for the remainder of the contest due to right hamstring tightness. After further evaluation, Coulibaly is being listed with only the hip contusion on the official injury report, but he'll be forced to miss his first game since Jan. 5 nonetheless. With Coulibaly sidelined, Justin Champagnie, Marcus Smart and Corey Kispert could all see extra minutes Tuesday.