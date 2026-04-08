Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Questionable against Bulls

Coulibaly (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against Chicago.

Coulibaly got the start in the 129-98 loss to Chicago Tuesday, finishing with 19 points, three rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 24 minutes. However, he's dealing with right retrocalcaneal bursitis, putting his availability in jeopardy for the rematch. If Coulibaly can't get on the floor, Jamir Watkins, Will Riley and Anthony Gill could see more minutes.