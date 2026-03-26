Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Coulibaly (heel) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Warriors.

Coulibaly has been playing through the heel issue the past few games, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Coulibaly is out, more minutes will fall to Jamir Watkins and Leaky Black.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
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