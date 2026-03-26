Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Questionable for Friday
Coulibaly (heel) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Warriors.
Coulibaly has been playing through the heel issue the past few games, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Coulibaly is out, more minutes will fall to Jamir Watkins and Leaky Black.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bilal Coulibaly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bilal Coulibaly See More