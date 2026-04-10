Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Coulibaly (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.

Coulibaly has a chance to return after sitting out the front end of Washington's back-to-back set Thursday, which was a 119-108 loss to the Bulls. Over his past eight appearances, Coulibaly has averaged 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 24.1 minutes.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
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