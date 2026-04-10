Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Questionable for Friday
Coulibaly (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.
Coulibaly has a chance to return after sitting out the front end of Washington's back-to-back set Thursday, which was a 119-108 loss to the Bulls. Over his past eight appearances, Coulibaly has averaged 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 24.1 minutes.
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