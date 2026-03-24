Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Coulibaly is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to right retrocalcaneal bursitis.

Coulibaly logged 29 minutes Sunday against the Knicks and didn't show any signs of injury, so it's not quite clear when the issue popped up. The Wizards should have another update on his availability closer to game time.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
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