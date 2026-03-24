Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Coulibaly is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to right retrocalcaneal bursitis.
Coulibaly logged 29 minutes Sunday against the Knicks and didn't show any signs of injury, so it's not quite clear when the issue popped up. The Wizards should have another update on his availability closer to game time.
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