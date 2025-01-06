Fantasy Basketball
Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Questionable to face Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Coulibaly (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Coulibaly is considered day-to-day due to a non-COVID illness, which has prevented him from playing in the Wizards' last two games. Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert have directly benefited from Coulibaly's absence in terms of playing time and increased usage on offense, though Johnny Davis and Anthony Gill could see some minutes off the bench if Coulibaly doesn't play Tuesday.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
