Coulibaly (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against Houston, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Coulibaly missed the last two contests due to his illness, but he has been cleared to play and will be back in action Tuesday. He is averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks across 33.8 minutes this season.