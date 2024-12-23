Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Coulibaly (groin) won't play in Monday's game against the Thunder, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Coulibaly was downgraded to doubtful Monday afternoon, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. His absence should open up more minutes for Justin Champagnie, Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis. Coulibaly's next chance to play will come Thursday against Charlotte.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now