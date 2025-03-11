Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Coulibaly will not play Tuesday against the Pistons with a right hip contusion.

Coulibaly left Monday's game against Toronto due to right hamstring tightness and was unable to return, and now he's dealing with a contusion on his hip as well. With Coulibaly sidelined, Justin Champagnie, Marcus Smart and Corey Kispert could potentially see an uptick in minutes in the short term. Coulibaly's next chance to play comes Thursday in a rematch against Detroit.