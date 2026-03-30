Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Coulibaly (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Coulibaly will miss Monday's contest due to a heel issue, and his next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against Philadelphia. With the 21-year-old forward sidelined, Jamir Watkins, Will Riley and Justin Champagnie are candidates to see an uptick in minutes.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
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