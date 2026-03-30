Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Ruled out Monday
Coulibaly (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Coulibaly will miss Monday's contest due to a heel issue, and his next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against Philadelphia. With the 21-year-old forward sidelined, Jamir Watkins, Will Riley and Justin Champagnie are candidates to see an uptick in minutes.
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