Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Tabbed questionable
Coulibaly is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Portland due to right retrocalcaneal bursitis.
Coulibaly has been tending to a heel injury recently, and he's likely set to miss at least one end of the Wizards' upcoming back-to-back set. If he can't go Sunday, Leaky Black (hip), Justin Champagnie and Jamir Watkins would likely see more action.
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