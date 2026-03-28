Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Tabbed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Coulibaly is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Portland due to right retrocalcaneal bursitis.

Coulibaly has been tending to a heel injury recently, and he's likely set to miss at least one end of the Wizards' upcoming back-to-back set. If he can't go Sunday, Leaky Black (hip), Justin Champagnie and Jamir Watkins would likely see more action.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
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