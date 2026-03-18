Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Tabbed questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Coulibaly (heel) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit.

Coulibaly missed the tail end of the Wizards' back-to-back set Tuesday, and he's at risk of missing Thursday's contest due to the same right heel issue. The third year forward's absence Tuesday allowed for Justin Champagnie to step into the starting lineup.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
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