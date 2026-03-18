Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Tabbed questionable for Thursday
Coulibaly (heel) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit.
Coulibaly missed the tail end of the Wizards' back-to-back set Tuesday, and he's at risk of missing Thursday's contest due to the same right heel issue. The third year forward's absence Tuesday allowed for Justin Champagnie to step into the starting lineup.
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