Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Won't play against NOLA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 1:30pm

Coulibaly (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Coulibaly will miss his second straight game due to a non-COVID illness. He's considered day-to-day, and his next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Rockets. Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert should see an uptick in playing time off the Wizards' bench due to Coulibaly's absence.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
