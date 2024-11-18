Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Coulibaly (head) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Coulibaly will miss his first game of the season due to a head injury he sustained after taking an elbow to the mouth during Sunday's loss to the Pistons. While the second-year wing is sidelined, the good news is he appears to have avoided a concussion and will have multiple days to rest and recover before attempting to suit up Friday versus Boston. In Coulibaly's absence, Corey Kispert, Kyshawn George and Malcolm Brogdon are candidates for increased roles, while Jared Butler and Johnny Davis could enter the rotation as well.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now