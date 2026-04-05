Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Won't play Sunday

Coulibaly (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Coulibaly will miss the second half of Washington's back-to-back set after posting 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Saturday's 152-136 loss to Miami. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Bulls. Given the Wizards' lengthy injury report, Leaky Black and Jamir Watkins are candidates for increased roles.