Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Won't play Thursday vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 3:33pm

Coulibaly (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Thursday will be the second straight game that Coulibaly will miss due to a right hip contusion that he suffered during the Wizards' loss to the Raptors on Monday, and his next chance to see the floor is Saturday against the Nuggets. Justin Champagnie started against Detroit on Tuesday, and he figures to remain in Washington's starting lineup for Thursday's rematch due to Coulibaly's absence.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now