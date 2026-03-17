Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Coulibaly (heel) won't play Tuesday against Detroit.

Coulibaly is going to be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The forward produced 21 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Monday's 125-117 loss to the Warriors. Jamir Watkins and Will Riley could see a bump in minutes as a result Tuesday.