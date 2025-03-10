Fantasy Basketball
Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Won't return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Coulibaly won't return during Monday's game against Toronto due to right hamstring tightness.

Coulibaly exited to the locker room in the first quarter after being fouled on a dunk, and he'll finish the game with four points (1-1 FG, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist across eight minutes. Justin Champagnie and Corey Kispert will likely see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way due to Coulibaly being sidelined.

