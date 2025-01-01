Fantasy Basketball
Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Coulibaly has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a non-COVID illness, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Coulibaly went to the locker room in the first quarter of Wednesday's game and will not return for the rest of the contest. He'll end his night with zero points, two assists, one rebound and one steal over nine minutes. Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma and Kyshawn George should see additional playing time for the rest of Wednesday's game due to Coulibaly's absence.

