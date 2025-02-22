Bilal Coulibaly Injury: Working through knee injury

Coulibaly is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic due to a right knee contusion.

Coulibaly may have picked up the injury during the Wizards' 104-101 loss to the Bucks on Friday. Bub Carrington and Corey Kispert would be in line for increased roles and playing time if Coulibaly is not cleared to play Sunday. Coulibaly has averaged 13.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals over 35.6 minutes per game in February.