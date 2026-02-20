Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly News: Across-the-board performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Coulibaly accumulated 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 131-118 victory over the Pacers.

Coulibaly chipped in across all major categories, despite the fact that his playing time was once again limited to fewer than 25 minutes. While his production has been adequate, there is just no way to predict who is going to step up for the Wizards on any given night. With that said, Coulibaly has at least been in the active rotation in 10 of the past 11 games, making him a borderline 12-team asset, for now.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
