Bilal Coulibaly News: Across-the-board performance
Coulibaly accumulated 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 131-118 victory over the Pacers.
Coulibaly chipped in across all major categories, despite the fact that his playing time was once again limited to fewer than 25 minutes. While his production has been adequate, there is just no way to predict who is going to step up for the Wizards on any given night. With that said, Coulibaly has at least been in the active rotation in 10 of the past 11 games, making him a borderline 12-team asset, for now.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bilal Coulibaly See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries11 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 812 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1621 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bilal Coulibaly See More