Bilal Coulibaly News: Adds 17 points in loss
Coulibaly finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 17 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 loss to Charlotte.
Coulibaly led the Wizards in scoring Sunday despite playing limited minutes, recording his third-highest point total of the season and matching a season high with three made triples. The 21-year-old forward has played more than 30 minutes only twice over his last 15 games, averaging 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 25 minutes per contest in that span.
