Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Coulibaly (knee) is available for Sunday's game in Portland.

Coulibaly will push through the pain and make himself available for Sunday's game. The third-year swingman is averaging 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 triples and 1.4 steals per game this season.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
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