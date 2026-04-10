Bilal Coulibaly News: Cleared to play
Coulibaly (heel) is available for Friday's game against the Heat.
The second-year forward is set to return for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Coulibaly may see a modest workload, with the Wizards erring on the side of caution with their key players.
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