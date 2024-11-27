Bilal Coulibaly News: Continues to struggle in loss

Coulibaly ended with three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 loss to the Clippers.

Following a promising start to the season in his first nine games, Coulibaly is beginning to struggle a bit lately. Over his last eight games, Coulibaly is averaging 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting just 39.1 percent from the field during this period. The 20-year-old former No. 7 overall pick is still playing a prominent role in Washington's rotation, however, averaging 35.5 minutes per game during this time. Despite the current cold spell, his disruptive defense and ability to contribute across the board should help him maintain significant minutes for the Wizards moving ahead.