Bilal Coulibaly News: Doesn't return Sunday

Coulibaly exited Sunday's game in the fourth quarter and head coach Brian Keefe said postgame that he was just being checked as a precaution after taking an elbow to the face. Coulibaly finished Sunday's contest with 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes of action. Although Coulibaly wasn't able to return to the game, it doesn't seem like he is in jeopardy of missing subsequent contests.