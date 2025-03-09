Bilal Coulibaly News: Double-double in Saturday's win

Coulibaly closed Saturday's 118-117 victory over the Raptors with 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals over 36 minutes.

The second-year wing produced his third double-double of the season, while the four steals tied his season high. Coulibaly has at least one pilfer in seven straight games, a stretch in which he's averaging 13.7 points, 4.9 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.1 threes and 0.7 blocks.