Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly News: Drops team-high 21 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Coulibaly produced 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 loss to the Thunder.

The 21 points led the Wizards, as Coulibaly made his return from a two-game absence due to a heel issue. The third-year forward has topped 20 points in four of nine March appearances, averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.2 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks on the month.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
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