Bilal Coulibaly News: Efficient scoring night in loss
Coulibaly amassed 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 loss to the Jazz.
Coulibaly was one of the few bright spots for Washington on Thursday, finishing as the team's second-leading scorer while missing only three shots from the field. Perhaps more importantly for fantasy managers, the 21-year-old forward logged 34 minutes, which marks his highest workload since early February, and chipped in on the defensive end with a team-high three steals. While the Wizards' rotation has been notoriously unpredictable lately, Coulibaly's ability to provide across-the-board production keeps him firmly on the radar in standard 12-team leagues.
