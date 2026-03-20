Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Coulibaly (heel) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

The second-year forward has the green light to return from a two-game absence, and his return will likely mean fewer minutes for Will Riley. There's a chance Coulibaly receives a maintenance day Sunday against the Knicks, however.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
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