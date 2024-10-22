Bilal Coulibaly News: Good to go Thursday

Coulibaly (finger) will play in Thursday's game against the Celtics, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Coulibaly missed Friday's preseason finale due to a sprained left index finger, but it sounds like his absence was mostly a precaution. There's no word of any restrictions heading into Opening Night. Coulibaly averaged 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks across 27.2 minutes in 63 regular-season games last season, and he could be ready for a larger role in his second campaign, as he was a regular starter at shooting guard during the preseason.