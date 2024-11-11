Bilal Coulibaly News: Notches 20 points

Coulibaly ended with 20 points (9-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-94 loss to the Magic.

The Wizards dropped to 2-6 on the season, but Coulibaly continues to be a bright spot with this being his fourth game of the campaign with at least 20 points. He's averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers per game.