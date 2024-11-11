Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly News: Notches 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 9:22am

Coulibaly ended with 20 points (9-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-94 loss to the Magic.

The Wizards dropped to 2-6 on the season, but Coulibaly continues to be a bright spot with this being his fourth game of the campaign with at least 20 points. He's averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers per game.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now