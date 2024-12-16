Fantasy Basketball
Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly News: Pops for 19 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 10:19am

Coulibaly finished with 19 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 loss to Boston.

The streaky second-year wing is on the upswing again. After scoring no more than eight points in six straight games in late November and early December, Coulibaly has hit for at least 17 in three straight contests, averaging 21.0 points, 5.3 boards, 5.0 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.0 blocks over that short stretch. Coulibaly's overall production has taken a step forward in his sophomore campaign, but a true breakout will keep eluding him until he develops some consistency.

