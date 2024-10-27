Bilal Coulibaly News: Pops for 23 points in loss

Coulibaly had 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 135-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

While Coulibaly scored only eight points on six shots in the season-opening loss to Boston, the second-year wing made his presence felt elsewhere. He grabbed six boards, dished out six assists and recorded a steal in 30 minutes. Coulibaly didn't have as good of a well-rounded game versus Cleveland, but he found his stroke from deep and was more assertive offensively, tying Kyle Kuzma with a team-high 16 shot attempts. This is an encouraging start for Coulibaly in fantasy, especially considering Washington's first two opponents are considered some of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.