Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly News: Posts loaded line in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Coulibaly closed with 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 145-113 loss to the Knicks.

Coulibaly didn't have his best scoring performance, but he still delivered solid fantasy value by recording at least two tallies in each of the five major categories while logging under 30 minutes. The Frenchman has been a bit inconsistent in the scoring column, but that won't matter much if he delivers value elsewhere. Over his last six games, Coulibaly is averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from three-point range.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bilal Coulibaly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bilal Coulibaly See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago