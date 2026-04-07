Bilal Coulibaly News: Scores 19 points with two blocks
Coulibaly amassed 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 129-98 loss to the Bulls.
Coulibaly was one of the few Wizards to score efficiently during Tuesday's blowout loss, and this was his second straight game with multiple swats. The 21-year-old swingman has been playing well since the All-Star break with averages of 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 triples, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game on 45/38/70 shooting splits.
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