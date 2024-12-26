Bilal Coulibaly News: Scores 20 points in return

Coulibaly supplied 20 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 victory over the Hornets.

Coulibaly returned to the hardwood following a minor one-game absence, and he picked things up right where he had left them off. He's on a roll of six straight appearances with double-digit points and has scored at least 20 in three of those outings, representing his longest streak of the campaign in that regard. During that six-game stretch, the Frenchman is averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest.