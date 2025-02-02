Bilal Coulibaly News: Strong defensive showing in win

Coulibaly racked up 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 win over the Timberwolves.

The second-year wing is still struggling to be a consistent offensive threat, but Coulibaly is making his mark at the other end of the court. He's recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game three times in his last 12 outings, averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 threes over that stretch, but his 40.0 percent shooting from the floor and 21.3 percent mark from beyond the arc highlight the areas the seventh overall pick in the 2023 Draft still needs to work on.