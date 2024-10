The Wizards exercised the 2025-26 team option on Coulibaly's contract Tuesday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

After a modest rookie season, Coulibaly is seeing an expanded role to start Year 2. Through three games, he's averaged 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals while posting 50/36/81 shooting splits. With the transaction, Coulibaly is under contract through the 2025-26 campaign.