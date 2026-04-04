Bilal Coulibaly News: Upgraded to available Saturday

Coulibaly (heel) is listed as available for Saturday's game against Miami.

Coulibaly didn't play in the 120-101 loss to the Lakers on Monday before subsequently returning for the 153-131 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday. However, despite making another appearance on the injury report, the 21-year-old has the green light to suit up for his second consecutive contest. Coulibaly is coming off a productive month, averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.2 steals across 27.8 minutes in March.