Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Coulibaly (heel) will play Friday against the Warriors.

The second-year forward will continue to push through his heel issue for now, but he may receive some maintenance days down the stretch. Over his last three games, he's averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
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