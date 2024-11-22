Bilal Coulibaly News: Won't be limited Friday

Coach Brian Keefe said that Coulibaly (head) will not operate under a minutes restriction in Friday's matchup against the Celtics, NBA reporter Bob Manning reports.

Coulibaly missed Monday's loss to the Knicks with a head injury, though he will return to game action and is expected to shoulder his normal workload Friday. In his last five outings, the 20-year-old forward has averaged 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 57.8 percent from the floor across 34.8 minutes per game.